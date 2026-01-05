Deputies: Man reports shooting after argument at Orlando fast food drive-thru
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating a reported shooting at a fast-food chain drive-thru in Orlando.
What we know:
Orange County deputies responded to a reported aggravated assault on Jan. 4, in which a man reported being shot at while he was at a fast food drive-thru.
The sheriff's office said an incident – which took place around 3:20 a.m. on West Colonial Drive – involved a man in his 30s who got into an argument with an employee in the drive-thru. When the man drove off, he was shot at, he told investigators.
No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.
What's next:
This investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff's office did not publicly identify any suspects at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.