Deputies: Man reports shooting after argument at Orlando fast food drive-thru

By
Published  January 5, 2026 3:36pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man reported being shot at while he was in a fast food drive-thru. 
    • The Orange County Sheriff's office said a man got into an argument with an employee and was later shot at.
    • The sheriff's office did not say who shot at the man's car. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating a reported shooting at a fast-food chain drive-thru in Orlando. 

What we know:

Orange County deputies responded to a reported aggravated assault on Jan. 4, in which a man reported being shot at while he was at a fast food drive-thru. 

The sheriff's office said an incident – which took place around 3:20 a.m. on West Colonial Drive – involved a man in his 30s who got into an argument with an employee in the drive-thru. When the man drove off, he was shot at, he told investigators. 

No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said. 

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff's office did not publicly identify any suspects at this time. 

Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

