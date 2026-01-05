Deputies: Man reports shooting after argument at Orlando fast food drive-thru

The Brief A man reported being shot at while he was in a fast food drive-thru. The Orange County Sheriff's office said a man got into an argument with an employee and was later shot at. The sheriff's office did not say who shot at the man's car.



The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating a reported shooting at a fast-food chain drive-thru in Orlando.

What we know:

Orange County deputies responded to a reported aggravated assault on Jan. 4, in which a man reported being shot at while he was at a fast food drive-thru.

The sheriff's office said an incident – which took place around 3:20 a.m. on West Colonial Drive – involved a man in his 30s who got into an argument with an employee in the drive-thru. When the man drove off, he was shot at, he told investigators.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff's office did not publicly identify any suspects at this time.