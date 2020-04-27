Orange County remote learning to continue through May 27; virtual graduations planned for all high schoolss

article

Remote learning will continue in Orange County through the conclusion of the school year on May 27.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins on Monday announced that graduation ceremonies for all county high schools will be done online as virtual events.

"Unfortunately, we don't have the capacity at this time to do an in-person graduation ceremony, so we will be doing virtual graduations for all of our 20 hight school," said Dr. Jenkins. "Details are going out to students at their families from principals at each site."

Dr. Jenkins said time has been set aside in July for in-person ceremonies at high school stadiums at each school, where applicable, though she said it is probably unlikely if there is not clearance given by health officials. She also said plans are being finalized for summer school for those students who need course recovery or those students who have had struggles at the elementary level.

"We'll have summer school provided during the month of June. It will be virtual as well," she added.

Limited staff continues to work and take telephone calls on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. School offices will be open but by appointment only. Call or email the school for an appointment.

Free Grab-and-Go meals for needy students will continue to be available at 52 sites, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"Meals are provided for families in need and students in need. Even if you're not a part of free and reduced lunch, if you are in need, you are welcome to come to our feeding sites," Dr. Jenkins said.

Visit the OCPS website to find a list of sites serving Grab-and-Go meals.