Orange County pursuit: Grappler tool used to capture 2 wanted in connection to attempted murder

The Brief Orange County deputies used a specialized "Grappler" tool to end a high-speed pursuit and arrest two suspects connected to a shooting at the Kingwood Apartments on April 12. The primary suspect, Joel Henry, allegedly shot a man in the neck during a dispute, leaving the victim paralyzed on the right side of his body. Authorities credited the Grappler's nylon netting system with safely immobilizing a getaway vehicle.



Orange County authorities utilized a grappler tool during a road pursuit to safely take a mother and daughter, wanted in connection to an Orlando shooting, into custody. A third suspect was arrested in a separate county.

The sheriff's office said this tool helps "bring dangerous situations to a safer end."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals using a grappler tool. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

How a grappler works

The Grappler Police Bumper uses a deployable nylon net attached to a patrol car's front bumper to snag a suspect's rear tire, instantly locking the wheel and tethering the two vehicles together. This device allows the law enforcement officer to bring the car to a controlled stop, effectively minimizing incidents in the pursuit, police say.

The Orange County Sheriff's office called the tool "a safer option for high-risk stops."

The sheriff's office used the grappler tool in an arrest after three suspects fled a shooting scene, the sheriff's office said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals using a grappler tool. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Kingswood Apartments on Lee Road in Orlando around 8:40 p.m., April 12 regarding a shooting. Deputies found a man in his 30s shot on the right side of his neck. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

On April 21 – over a week since the shooting – the victim was paralyzed on the right side of his body, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He gave a statement to detectives at that time.

The sheriff's office said the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim and Joel Henry – who was arrested for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in connection to this incident. Two women also involved were Shekinah Hollis, 22, – Henry's girlfriend, who was arrested for principal attempted first-degree murder with a firearm – and Wanda Hollis – the victim's girlfriend, who was arrested for accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals using a grappler tool. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

S. Hollis yelled at Henry to "shoot him," detectives said, saying her actions demonstrated premeditated intent to cause the death of a victim.

Deputies said a physical fight between Henry and the victim ended when Henry shot the victim. Witnesses provided deputies with a description of the shooter. Ring camera footage with audio also captured the incident from afar, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators later found a gun in W. Hollis' car, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

What's next:

Henry was arrested in Brevard County and will be transferred to Orange County to face charges, the sheriff's office said.