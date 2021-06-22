Orange County proposal would limit protests in neighborhoods

Orange County residents will weigh in Tuesday on a proposal to limit how people protest in residential neighborhoods.

The proposed ordinance would keep people from picketing on public property within 150 feet of a person's home. It was proposed by Orange County Sheriff John Mina earlier this month. It comes after protests last year outside the Windermere home of Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

Orlando reportedly already has a similar ordinance in place.

Some Orange County commissioners say they want to hear more from residents about this issue before they vote on it. They are invited to speak at Tuesday's meeting.

