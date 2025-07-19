Orange County officials search for missing woman last seen in Orlando
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are seeking a missing woman who was last seen on Friday, according to deputies.
Deputies said 65-year-old Berlinda Graham was last seen on July 18 near Continental Gateway Drive and International Drive.
Officials believe she was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray leggings and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 as it is believed Berlinda is unfamiliar with the area.
There ia also a concern for her well-being due to a cognitive delay, according to officials.