Orange County officials search for missing woman last seen in Orlando

The Brief Officials said 65-year-old Berlinda Graham was last seen on July 18 in Orlando. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.



Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are seeking a missing woman who was last seen on Friday, according to deputies.

Deputies said 65-year-old Berlinda Graham was last seen on July 18 near Continental Gateway Drive and International Drive.

Officials believe she was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray leggings and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 as it is believed Berlinda is unfamiliar with the area.

There ia also a concern for her well-being due to a cognitive delay, according to officials.