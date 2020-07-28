Orange County moves up school start date, all students to begin virtual learning

The Orange County School Board has made some last-minute changes to start off the school year. Now, all students will be learning virtually at first.

Not only that, but board members have moved up the start date by 11 days. Orange County students will begin learning on Aug. 10. They were supposed to start Aug. 21.

FOX 35 News spoke with some parents who say they were caught off guard by the change.

"People have made vacation plans. They have camps set up for kids because they work," said parent Allison Taliaferro.

Administrators say families who chose in-person learning and OCPSLaunchED@Home will both start online. Those who chose face-to-face learning are to report to campus Aug. 21.

The district says “the nine days will provide opportunities for all staff and students to become comfortable with the launched platform, as it will be our default should we need to pivot from face-to-face during the pandemic.”

Parent Lucas Chiddister says that makes sense.

"If we have to not be face-to-face for a while, I think that’s a great way to iron out the kinks."



