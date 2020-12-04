Orange County Mayor gets ready to fine businesses for violating CDC guidelines

An executive order fining businesses for repeat violations of CDC guidelines starts on Sunday.

The Orange County Mayor created the order. While he’s trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, some business owners say it’s creating financial stress.

“We’ve added signage and sanitation stations when they walk in.”

Logan Berkowitz says they’ve made lots of changes at his bar, called The Basement.

Strike teams warned him that people weren’t social distancing or wearing masks inside. Now Logan’s concerned about being fined if staff or customers don’t comply.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Proposal suggests giving $1,500 stimulus checks in exchange for taking COVID vaccine

“At this point, I don’t think any fines are fair, especially when your governor has said citizens cannot be fined.”

Despite the governor’s refusal to fine businesses, Mayor Jerry Demings created the executive order. It fines businesses $500 for immediate citations issued by officers or up to $1,000 per day for a first violation imposed by a special magistrate and $5,000 per day for repeat violations imposed by a special magistrate. And possibly a fine not to exceed $15,000 per violation if a judge approves.

Mayor Jerry Demings says, “For weeks now, we’ve pleaded with our community to do the right thing to help us. We’ve asked for volunteer compliance and follow CDC guidelines with this public health crisis. Unfortunately, we’ve had a few businesses that refuse to comply and it is time that we hold them accountable.”

Berkowitz says, “I think it’s confusing. I think our guests are confused when the governor’s telling them there is no enforcement.”

Demings says he’s fining businesses rather than individuals, getting around the governor’s order.

FOX 35 News reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis at his press office, but haven’t heard back.

Some other business owners are also concerned about enforcing CDC regulations, especially when their customers refuse to follow them.

“When you start saying, hey you gotta fine people, you’re forcing business owners and their employees to basically become like police officers.”

The owner of Corona Cigar Company, Jeff Borysiewicz, says the fines create another issue.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis vows no statewide restrictions despite rise in COVID-19 cases

”I understand doing something to try and keep customers trying to follow the rules, but at the same time, what do you do when you have a customer that refuses to do it?”

Demings advises that bars call police and let strike teams know if they have customers who refuse to comply.

Business owners like Berkowitz say they’re just trying to keep their workers employed, pay their bills, and stay afloat.

“Those are hefty fines. When our rent’s already behind, it’s going to be tough to pay those fines as well.”

The Mayor’s executive order starts on Sunday at midnight.