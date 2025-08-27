Orange County man arrested for allegedly staging car crash to defraud insurance

The Brief Deputies say a man intentionally reversed into another car in Orange County, staging a crash. Video evidence and witness reports led to his arrest, with a child inside the victim’s vehicle. Authorities warn staged crashes are on the rise and urge drivers to use dash cameras.



Authorities said a man staged a car crash in Orange County in an attempt to cause damage and potentially make an insurance claim.

What we know:

Orange County deputies arrested Patricio Gelin after they say he deliberately reversed his car into another vehicle on Irene Street over the weekend.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, investigators said. Deputies noted that a child was inside the victim’s car at the time. Gelin, 35, is facing charges of knowingly providing false information to law enforcement and criminal mischief.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Gelin successfully filed or attempted to file an insurance claim in connection with the staged crash. It also remains unclear if the child in the victim’s vehicle was injured or if additional charges could follow.

The backstory:

Staged crashes are part of a growing fraud scheme known in the insurance industry as "swoop and squat." The setup often involves drivers cutting off unsuspecting motorists and forcing collisions to file multiple insurance claims. Investigators warn that such schemes not only cost victims financially but also endanger lives.

