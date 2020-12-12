Orange County leaders participate in this year's Apopka Christmas parade

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Sheriff John Mina and other city and county leaders participated in this year's Apopka Christmas parade.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings also took part in the parade that happened on Saturday morning.

This year's parade was a little different with everyone wearing masks and social distancing, but the pagentry was still the same.

See photos from the event:

(Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Advertisement

(Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)