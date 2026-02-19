Funding secured for IDignity services: Helping U.S. citizens get IDs for jobs, bank accounts, shelters

The Brief Orange County officials and Congressman Maxwell Frost have secured nearly $3 million in combined funding for IDignity, an organization dedicated to helping citizens obtain essential legal identification. These services provide critical assistance with the costs and complexities of securing birth certificates, social security cards, and Florida IDs, which are mandatory for housing, banking, and employment. By enabling residents to enter the workforce, officials view the program as a vital economic tool, noting that over one-third of clients find jobs within a month of receiving their identification.



Orange County officials are moving forward with plans to provide free assistance to U.S. citizens looking to gain identification cards to apply for jobs, get a bank account or sign up for a shelter.

Through IDignity – whose building is underway with new funding awarded on Feb. 19 – clients can receive help navigating the complexities and costs of acquiring legal identification necessary in the state of Florida.

Congressman Maxwell Frost spoke about the progress and growth of IDignity on Feb. 19, 2026.

What we know:

Orange County leaders and tax collectors gathered at the new IDignity headquarters site – which is currently being built – at 1115 S Division Avenue in Orlando.

The building, which is currently under construction with a brick facade being put up – will be the future home to IDignity.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Congressman Maxwell Frost spoke about the progress and growth of IDignity on Feb. 19, 2026.

On Feb. 19, Congressman Maxwell Frost awarded IDignity with $750,000, which he secured in addition to funding for Orange County shelters, storm water management projects and renovations for housing authorities.

What they're saying:

Frost discussed the Save America Act, saying if passed, the act will make it "increasingly difficult for Americans to vote.

In the House, H.R. 7996, will require prospective voters to proof of citizenship in order to vote. Voters voting in federal elections must present an eligible photo identification document, the bill said.

The White House said under the Save America Act, voters will need a valid ID before registering, proof of citizenship and won't accept mail-in ballots – except illness, disability, military or travel.

"It makes it so not even your driver's license will be able to be used to be registered to vote," Frost said. He believes this – along with offering driver's license exams only in English – is a way to stifle the ability to vote.

"We should be making it easier to Americans to be able to cast their ballot and participate in this democracy," he said.

What is IDignity?

The backstory:

IDignity – which was founded in 2008 by five downtown Orlando churches, according to its website – provides services to help people get Florida IDs or drivers licenses, social security cards ordered and birth certificates ordered.

37 percent of the people we serve have jobs within 30 days after they get their ID, Comptroller Phil Diamond said. By helping people gain jobs and who then work in the community, Diamond called the program the "ultimate affordability program."

"You can't really do anything without having government certified identification today," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings said. "You can't get a job, and if you can't get a job then you can't support yourself and your family. So, it's absolutely critical that these types of services are made available to all Floridians and all here in the Central Florida area."

In support of IDignity's efforts, Demmings announced that Orange County will invest $2.2 million of its own budget to IDignity.

By the numbers:

Based on its 2024 year in review, volunteers with IDignity have helped over 16,000 people. Here's some more facts about IDignity in 2024:

4,652 unique clients served

1,553 birth certificates ordered

697 social security cards ordered

3,183 vouchers issued for a Florida ID or license

514 people received a gold star on their driver's license. In order to obtain the gold star, recipients needed to show a birth certificate or valid immigration document, social security card, proof of name changes and two proofs of address.