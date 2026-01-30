Florida to end multi-language driver’s license exams, changing to English only

The Brief Starting next month, all Florida driver's license knowledge and skills examinations will only be offered in English. Previously, most non-commercial driver's license exams were offered in multiple languages. This change will start on February 6.



Starting Friday, February 6, all driver's license exams in Florida will be offered exclusively in English.

What we know:

On Jan. 30, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced that all driver's license knowledge and skills examinations will be administered in English only.

This change impacts all driver's license classifications, including exams that were administered orally.

Additionally, language translation services will no longer be provided for knowledge or skills exams and any printed exams in other languages will be removed, the department said.

"FLHSMV remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior," the department said in a statement.

Practice Quizzes on The Book, Driving School. (Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Previously, most non-commercial driver's license exams were offered in multiple languages.

Additionally, Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver's License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish.