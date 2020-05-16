Orange County health officials giving away free PPE with free COVID-19 testing

article

Orange County health officials are giving away free personal protective equipment (PPE).

Residents who participate in free COVID-19 testing at Orange County Health Services sites at Riverside Elementary School from May 19-21 or at Mid-Florida Tech from May 26-28 will receive free PPE for themselves and/or loved ones to share with.

Organizers say each resident will get a box of face masks and some hand sanitizer.

The testing sites are in the 32810 and 32809 zip codes.

Only Orange County residents can participate in the free testing by making an appointment online.

Those seeking COVID-19 testing do not have to have symptoms.

Officials say there are no criteria, except that you must be 18 years or older.

Appointments can be booked through www.ocfl.net/covid19 or directly at www.ocfl.net/RiversideElementary or www.ocfl.net/MidFloridaTech.