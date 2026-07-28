Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios resigns

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The Brief Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios has resigned from his position, which will become effective at the end of July. In his resignation letter, Rios said he took responsibility for his words during a recent Board of County Commissioners meeting regarding the purchase of a county-assigned vehicle. "As Fire Chief, I understand that intent does not diminish impact, and I accept full responsibility for my words." Deputy Chief Westmoreland has been named Acting Fire Chief of Orange County Fire Rescue Department.



Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Anthony Rios has resigned from his position following apparent comments made during a recent budget presentation to the Board of Commissioners, the county announced on Tuesday.

Rios submitted his resignation to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Tuesday, July 28, effective Friday, July 31, 2026. Deputy Chief John Westmoreland has been named Acting Fire Chief, the county said.

"I understand that intent does not diminish impact, and I accept full responsibility for my words." — Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios in his July 28 resignation letter

What they're saying:

"It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as Fire Chief of Orange County Fire Rescue, effective July 31, 2026.

After nearly three decades of public service to the residents of Orange County, I have spent considerable time reflecting on the responsibility that accompanies positions of public trust. Throughout my career, I have sought to lead with accountability, transparency, and integrity. Those values have guided every decision I have made, and they continue to guide this one.

During my recent budget presentation to the Board of County Commissioners, I responded to a question regarding the purchase of a county-assigned vehicle. Although the purchase complied with all county procurement policies and procedures, my response did not fully communicate the complete context and, as a result, could only be perceived as inaccurate. As Fire Chief, I understand that intent does not diminish

impact, and I accept full responsibility for my words."

Read: Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios resignation letter

June 15 Orange County Board of Commissioners Budget Work Session

Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios shared budget updates with the Orange County Board of Commissioners during a Budget Work Session on June 15.

During that meeting, Commissioner Mayra Uribe questioned where new vehicle or fleet purchases were in the overall budget, and the back pay timeline for firefighters following the approved collective bargaining agreement with the Orange County Fire Fighters Association.

The exchange begins around the 3:05 mark in the video.

The other side:

"Chief Rios has been a dedicated member of the Department for over 26 years, most recently serving as the Department's Fire Chief since June 27, 2025. His service has benefited the Department and its personnel in many ways, and he is commended for his commitment to serving our community," Mayor Demings said in a letter to the Orange County Board of Commissioners, following Rios' resignation.

The backstory:

Rios was appointed Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Rescue department in April 2025. He officially assumed the role in June 2025. He previously served as Deputy Fire Chief of Administration.

Rio spent more than 25 years with Orange County Fire Rescue, starting as a firefighter/paramedic in November 2000, according to an online news release.