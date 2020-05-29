Orange County expands COVID-19 testing sites, free PPE for residents

article

Orange County Health Services will expand free COVID-19 testing sites beginning June 1 at Apopka High School, and on June 8 at Ventura Elementary School in Orlando.

Testing is free and you do not need to be showing symptoms. Individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident.

Any resident who makes an appointment will receive a free packet of face masks and hand sanitizer.

June 1: Apopka High School – 555 Martin St, Apopka

To schedule an appointment, visit, ocfl.net/ApopkaHighSchool

June 8: Ventura Elementary School – 4400 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando

To schedule an appointment, visit, ocfl.net/VenturaElementary

Appointments are required. Test results will be available within 3 to 5 days.

In addition, Orange County small businesses will have the opportunity to pick up free reusable cloth masks as well as hand sanitizers on Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4 at:

Barnett Park: 4801 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave, Orlando

Both sites open at 9:30 a.m. Small businesses must register online to pick up at one of two sites in the county.

