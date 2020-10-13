Orange County elementary school moves some grades to online learning

Three grades at Avalon Elementary School in Orange County are being moved to online learning for the next couple of weeks.

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) said that there are four confirmed cases at the school and 38 people have been asked to quarantine.

As a result, administrators have decided to have kindergarten, second-grade, and fourth-grade students move to LaunchEd@Home. They will remain online until October 26th. While they learn from home, classrooms and other common areas will be disinfected.



Students who have been asked to learn from home and employees from those grades will also not be able to take part in any school activities. The district said that they will provide curbside meals for pickup starting Monday though.

The district says other students will follow their regular schedules.

OCPS has not said why it has singled out those three grades for online learning.

