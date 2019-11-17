Orange County deputy accused of pointing gun at Lyft driver appears before judge, then bonds out

Orange County Deputy Troy Heyer was in Orange County court Sunday morning charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The judge set his bond at $1,500 and said Heyer had to turn over any guns he owned.

Heyer bond out of jail shortly after 4:30 p.m. the same day.

Orlando police arrested Heyer early Saturday morning after a Lyft driver brought him to his Nonacrest home.

After dropping him off, the driver told police he stayed outside Heyer's home for a few minutes to do a report on his Lyft app.

That's when he said Heyer came back out of his home, pointed a gun at him, and asked, “What are you doing here?”

The driver quickly left and called 911. The officer who made the arrest said he smelled alcohol on deputy Heyer's breath.

Heyer's lawyer is calling the deputy's actions "justifiable self-defense" because of the Lyft driver waiting outside the house after dropping Heyer off.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said his department would thoroughly investigate the case.

Deputy Heyer is off duty without pay while the investigation continues.