Orange County deputies set up 'Operation Burglary Boxes' to keep you safe from thieves

article

We're in the home-stretch of the holiday shopping season, but keep in mind after Christmas, you don't want would-be burglars stealing your brand new stuff.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Waste Management have teamed up to allow people to bring their large cardboard boxes to "Burglary Boxes", so you don't have to leave your boxes curbside for everyone to see.

These are the drop-off locations for "Operation Burglary Boxes":

Sector I

Sector I Sub-Station, 1111 N. Rock Springs Road, Apopka FL 32712 – The dumpster location is to the left front side of the building.

Sector II

Advertisement

Eastland Baptist Church, 9000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 – The dumpster location on the east side of the property. Enter and turn left. Drive around to the side of the building. The sign is near the tree line.

Sector III

St. Luke United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd Orlando, FL 32819 – Look for the small green covered fence near the entrance of S. Apopka Vineland Rd. and Horizon Circle. The sign is posted there.

Lowes, 8700 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818 – Near West Colonial Dr entrance. You will see the box for clothing donations look about 100 feet to the left of that box.

Sector IV

Lowes, 2800 W Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819 - Drive to the side of the Garden area and continue towards the back of the building. You will see the sign on your left.

Sector V

Winn Dixie located 11957 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836. (near Apopka Vineland Road) – The outer parking area near the fountain. The sign is posted near there.

LEARN MORE ON THE ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WEBSITE