Orange County deputies rescue woman after car plunges into lake

Orange County deputies saved a woman's life after her car crashed into a lake on the morning of August 8 in what was a dangerously close call.

The incident unfolded when the woman's vehicle veered off the road and ended up fully submerged in the water. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a man attempting to assist the driver. Without hesitation, they jumped into the lake and repeatedly went underwater to break the car's windows and rescue the trapped woman.

"Thanks to their efforts, she was brought to safety with no significant injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "This is the courage and dedication our deputies display every day to keep our community safe."

Authorities are still investigating what caused the car to leave the road.