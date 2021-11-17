Orange County deputies hope new video helps track down shooting suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies hope a new video will help them track down the person who shot and killed a panhandler.
Deputies released a security video of the car they believe is connected to the fatal shooting.
According to investigators, 57-year-old Robert Price was killed on Friday night while panhandling near Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road.
The suspect's car is seen pulling into traffic and appears to go through a red light. They say this car is a dark sedan.
If you recognize the car, you can call Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
