Orange County Convention Center running low on coronavirus tests

Healthcare workers will be administering more coronavirus tests than usual at the Orange County Convention Center on Tuesday.

The testing site received a shipment from the state and will open on Tuesday with 328 tests to give -- but those supplies won't last long. That's because they aren't sure if they will receive more tests from the state or federal government.

So far, officials said 3,200 people have been tested at the Orange County Convention Center site over the last two weeks, but they have all been federal tests.

“We’re prepared to give out 78 federal tests and 250 that were provided by the state. The difference between those tests, the state tests are going to be throat swab and the federal tests are going to continue to be the nasal cavity swab,” said Lauren Luna, a public information officer serving as a spokesperson at the convention-center site.

Officials say both tests are about the same.

Luna said they are not sure if they’ll receive more tests after Tuesday.

She said it will be something they’ll have to see on a day-by-day basis.