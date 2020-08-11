Orange County commissioners to take action on program that would help renters and landlords facing eviction

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners is expected to take action on Wednesday to help stop evictions in the country.

Both landlords and renters need help as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect them. The county is looking to designate $20 million for a new program. This will come from CARES Act funding and will assist those facing eviction.

Eviction fears affect thousands of people across the state. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that the "Eviction Diversion program is designed for individuals impacted by the coronavirus who are in danger of being evicted. It is also designed to assist landlords as well."

In April, Governor DeSantis put a moratorium in place on evictions and foreclosures. It is expected to expire on September 1st.

FOX 35 is expected to learn more about the eviction program at Wednesday's county commission meeting.

