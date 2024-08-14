Orange County Commission candidate reports vandalism of campaign signs

Orange County Commission candidate Austin Arthur claims that someone is targeting his campaign signs, with dozens being vandalized in recent days.

Arthur says the signs have been shot with paint balls, spray-painted, and damaged in other ways. He expressed frustration over the incidents, calling the damage a waste of his supporters' hard work and money.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Some of them were likely hit with baseball bats, taken apart, ripped apart. They even used paintball guns overnight. This was obviously a coordinated attack, very strategic," Arthur told FOX 35 News.

Arthur also reported that personal property belonging to his supporters had been damaged, including a wooden fence, a mailbox, and even the paint on a house.