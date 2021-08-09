Orange County Clerk of Courts may have money for you

article

The Orange County Clerk’s Office may have money for you in the form of a check.

Look at our unclaimed checks list at www.myorangeclerk.com. If you see your name on the list, you have until Sept. 1, 2021, to claim the money.

The checks listed are those that were mailed but never cashed; perhaps because the intended recipient moved away and did not leave a forwarding address, or put the check away and forgot about it.

The list of 2,529 checks includes uncashed jury checks, vendor payments, refunds, restitution, and cash bonds from as low as one cent up to $15,000. Whether you are an individual, business, or organization, make sure to view the unclaimed checks list.

"Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs," said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. "That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list."

The Clerk’s Office reminds customers who have restitution owed to them on a case in Orange County to make sure they keep our office updated on any address changes to ensure they receive any payments due to them.

Please keep in mind, if you do not collect your money by Sept. 1st, Section 116.21 of Florida Statutes says it will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

To search the unclaimed checks list, click here. If you have searched the list and believe the Clerk's Office is holding a check for which you have a claim, follow the instructions on our website to submit your claim.

Information provided by Orange County Clerk of Courts.