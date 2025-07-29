Orange County audits Visit Orlando over spending of tourism tax dollars

The Brief Orange County audit finds Visit Orlando spent taxpayer money on skyboxes, executive perks. Over $3 million allegedly misclassified to avoid spending restrictions. Tourism board says contract language caused confusion; county review ongoing.



Orange County officials are auditing Visit Orlando, the region’s tourism board, after raising concerns about the group’s use of taxpayer money for expenses outside its promotional mission — including luxury skyboxes and executive perks.

What we know:

Orange County has launched an audit of Visit Orlando, the region’s taxpayer-funded tourism board, following concerns that it misused public money.

The county gives Visit Orlando over $100 million annually in Tourism Development Tax (TDT) funds to promote travel to the area. However, auditors say the organization spent public funds on luxury skyboxes at the Kia Center, a $12,000 CEO car allowance, office decor, and misclassified more than $3 million as private donations — allowing loose spending rules.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether Visit Orlando will face any formal penalties as a result of the audit or whether any individuals will be held accountable.

The backstory:

The audit was triggered by concerns over a recent ad campaign, which led county leaders to more closely examine how Visit Orlando spends its taxpayer-provided funds. Under a 2019 contract, the organization is allowed to use public money for tourism-related advertising and events, but not for personal or internal perks.

Big picture view:

Visit Orlando plays a major role in attracting tourism to Central Florida — a region heavily dependent on visitor spending.

What they're saying:

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond, the county’s top accountant, said Visit Orlando failed to follow rules tied to the more than $100 million in annual Tourism Development Tax (TDT) dollars it receives to market the area.

"If they want to take taxpayer money, they have to follow taxpayer rules," Diamond said.

In addition, the audit identified more than $3 million in public funds that were misclassified as private donations — a shift that allowed the money to be spent with fewer restrictions.

"Any public money remains public money," Diamond said.

Visit Orlando acknowledged some confusion surrounding contract language and classification of funds. In a statement to FOX 35 News, the organization defended its record.

"Visit Orlando is a good steward of the funding it receives, both TDT and non-TDT, which directly supports our mission to inspire, promote and grow global travel to Orlando for economic and community benefit," the group said.

What's next:

County leaders are expected to review the audit findings in greater detail in the coming weeks.