Orange Co. Animal Services volunteer charged for dragging puppy until it passed out, later died: Deputies

An Orange County Animal Services volunteer was arrested for animal cruelty after multiple witnesses saw him dragging a puppy who later had to be put down due to his injuries.

According to a police report, volunteer Joel Levine, 75, was asked by a group of women if they could see a puppy on November 16, 2022. Levine attempted to get the puppy out of the cage, but he tried to pull himself back into his cage. Levine reportedly continued to pull the leash as he tried to get the puppy out of the cage, court records show.

The women said Levine dragged the puppy to the play yard — which was about a five-minute walk — and he began bleeding from his mouth as he lay on the ground motionless. The police report states that Levine continued to drag the puppy, even after it went unconscious.

One witness said when Levine got the puppy into the play yard, an employee interfered and asked him why he was dragging the puppy. As the worker picked up the puppy, blood started to drop out of his nose.

Levine told staff that he could not carry the puppy because it was "too wiggly."

When the puppy was taken to the clinic, it was discovered that he had lacerations to its tongue and gums, was unable to walk or stand, and had abnormal breathing due to neck trauma.

The puppy ultimately had to be put down because of the extent of his injuries.

The facility said Levine completed his online orientation along with a five-hour online course to become a volunteer at the shelter on January 3, 2022. He also trained for four hours at the shelter.

Levine was disciplined three times before the November 16 incident according to a police report.

On March 2, 2022, a worker spoke to Levine about not allowing guests to walk dogs from the kennel to the play yard. On May 24, 2022, a worker told Levine that guests should not carry the dogs, only staff and volunteers. On May 31, 2022, after a dog fight, Levine was disciplined for giving treats to pets inside the kennel.