Orange Center Elementary to become public charter school under new partnership
ORLANDO, Fla - Orange Center Elementary School near Camping World Stadium will be converted into a public charter school under a plan approved by parents, marking a first-of-its-kind transition for a traditional public elementary school in the area.
The decision followed a vote in which a majority of parents supported the change.
What we know:
The conversion will be carried out through a partnership between Orange County Public Schools and Lift Orlando, a nonprofit organization focused on community development and education.
Orange Center Elementary previously operated as a STEM magnet school. Under the new model, the curriculum will expand to include the arts, transforming the school into a STEAM program — an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
District officials said the school will continue to evolve under the plan. By 2029, Orange Center is expected to become a K-9 STEAM academy, serving students beyond the elementary level.
School leaders say the transition is designed to broaden academic offerings while maintaining public oversight through the charter school structure.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Orange County Public Schools.