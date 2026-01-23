Orange Center Elementary to become public charter school under new partnership

The Brief Orange Center Elementary will become a public charter school after parents approved the plan. The school will shift from a STEM focus to STEAM through a partnership with Lift Orlando. By 2029, it is expected to expand into a K–9 STEAM academy.



Orange Center Elementary School near Camping World Stadium will be converted into a public charter school under a plan approved by parents, marking a first-of-its-kind transition for a traditional public elementary school in the area.

The decision followed a vote in which a majority of parents supported the change.

What we know:

The conversion will be carried out through a partnership between Orange County Public Schools and Lift Orlando, a nonprofit organization focused on community development and education.

Orange Center Elementary previously operated as a STEM magnet school. Under the new model, the curriculum will expand to include the arts, transforming the school into a STEAM program — an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

District officials said the school will continue to evolve under the plan. By 2029, Orange Center is expected to become a K-9 STEAM academy, serving students beyond the elementary level.

School leaders say the transition is designed to broaden academic offerings while maintaining public oversight through the charter school structure.