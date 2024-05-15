OPD releases body camera video of arrests during pro-Palestine rally at Lake Eola Park

The Orlando Police Department has released footage from this past weekend's demonstrations at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

The department said approximately 1,200 people participated in the demonstration, with the majority engaging peacefully. However, OPD confirmed two arrests of individuals charged with battery on a police officer.

Additionally, officers resorted to deploying a handheld chemical agent in response to a group that they said became disruptive and violent. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to a Monday update from the Orlando Police Department, the names of the arrested individuals are:

Kelvin Oneil Santos Mulero, 22

Frankie S. Pagan, 19

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said three people were also arrested Saturday afternoon, accused of obstructing traffic on Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World Resort.

The FHP said three women were impeding traffic on the westbound lanes of the interstate ramp at Exit 67 while holding "Free Palestine" signs. All three were apprehended and subsequently transported to the Orange County Jail. Read more and see that video here.