Oops! Ex-girlfriend vandalizes the wrong car in Deltona

The Brief Evelina Fabianski, 18, was arrested in Deltona after mistakenly vandalizing a neighbor’s car instead of her ex-boyfriend’s, using spray paint and eggs while under the influence. She faces multiple charges, including criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and DUI, while her 16-year-old companion was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.



An 18-year-old Deltona woman was arrested overnight after vandalizing what she thought was her ex-boyfriend's car. However, it ended up being a neighbor's vehicle.

Deputies respond to vandalism call

What we know:

Deputies responded to a vandalism call regarding a young woman who was spray-painting a car. When deputies arrived on scene, they spotted two young women in the area, one of whom had yellow spray paint on her pants.

Deputies made contact with the two women, aged 18 and 16.

When deputies questioned the 18-year-old, she admitted that she was upset with an ex-boyfriend and decided to throw eggs and spray-paint his car.

Oops, wrong car!

The backstory:

Unfortunately, the car she vandalized was not owned by her ex-boyfriend…but one of his neighbors.

Evelina Fabianski

The 18-year-old was charged with criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under 21, and driving under the influence. According to the deputies, they also witnessed her driving her vehicle with two open Four Loko's in plain view.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, which deputies found while searching her bag.

Deputies also found an empty bottle of Crown Royal, a scale and a can of yellow spray paint while searching the vehicle.

