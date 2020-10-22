onePulse Foundation announces application period for scholarships

article

onePULSE Foundation, the not-for-profit established following the June 12, 2016 tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create a sanctuary of hope, on Wednesday announced it will open its second scholarship application window beginning December 1, 2020.

Working with the families and loved ones of those killed, onePULSE Foundation established the scholarships in 2019 based on the respective victims’ interests, careers, or aspirations. As an extension of their impact on our world, the scholarships will inspire and empower students who share similar dreams, ambitions, and goals.

“More than 200 completed applications were received last year with the inaugural class, representing freshman majoring in business, communications, and the performing arts, as well as cosmetology, nursing, medical and master’s students,” said committee chair and onePULSE Foundation board member Cathy Brown-Butler. “This year we expect to receive even more applications completed as awareness about the program grows.”

The inaugural class of 49 Legacy Scholarship recipients was awarded $330,000 in scholarships in April of this year that is being used during the current 2020-2021 academic year. The onePULSE Foundation awards 49 scholarships annually, each up to $10,000 for use at an accredited institution of higher learning, including career and technical schools. onePULSE considers many factors when assessing scholarship applicants, including the applicant’s personal story, financial need or independence, strong academic or self-improvement interest, and proven track record of leadership, community involvement, and/or work experience.

Preference will be given to applicants who are immediate family members of the 49 victims, as well as all of the survivors of the tragedy and first responders. Family members, survivors, and first responders are strongly encouraged to apply. High school seniors as well as those eligible to enter accredited post-secondary institutions are eligible to apply.

The scholarship application will open online on December 1, 2020, with a deadline of January 31, 2021. Scholarship recipients will be notified in spring 2021. A scholarship committee comprised of community members scores three phases of the review process using a rubric scoring tool and make final recipient selections.

For more information about the onePULSE Legacy Scholarship Campaign, contact onePULSE Foundation at 407-775-4611, ext. 413 or gk@onepulsefoundation.org.

Information provided by onePULSE Foundation.