One year later: Family of boy mauled to death wants dogs owners 'held accountable'

The family of an 8-year-old boy who died last year after he was mauled by dogs in Volusia County is still pushing for the dogs’ owners to be held accountable.

Michael Millett, 8, died on Jan. 13, 2025, after he was attacked by two dogs while riding his bike in his neighborhood near DeLand.

The owners of the dogs, Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil, are facing charges of tampering with evidence—a third-degree felony. Franco is also facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

Investigators said Franco and Hodil deleted messages regarding the dogs’ "violent tendencies."

However, Michael’s family have expressed frustration with the charges against the owners, which they feel are not enough.

In a recent statement shared with FOX 35, Tiffani Connell, Michael’s mother, said she’s against any potential plea deal for the dogs’ owners.

"I want it know that I do not support a plea deal for the dogs’ owners," Connell said. "I believe they should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Given the severity of what occurred, the fact that they are not being charged with culpable negligence already feels like an unjustly lenient outcome."

Franco and Hodil are set to appear in court later this month for a pre-trial hearing. Their trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 17, according to court documents.

The backstory:

Michael was killed on Jan. 13, in an attack involving two dogs.

According to investigators, Michael was riding his bike with friends when they saw two dogs. Michael went to pet the dog when he was mauled.

During the attack, Michael’s mother jumped in to shield her son and called for help.

Witnesses called 911 and began CPR on Michael, but he did not survive his injuries, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael had 12 bite wounds and suffered a broken neck and leg.

The dogs involved in the attack were later euthanized.