Deputies: one person barricaded at The Villages residence
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - One person was reportedly barricaded inside a home at The Villages, prompting deputy presence on Thursday.
What we know:
Multiple Sumter County deputies responded to the area of Broxton Place in The Villages around noon, Nov. 20 regarding a barricaded person.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said a person was barricaded in the area, prompting some nearby residents to self-evacuate. The barricade was isolated to one residence, authorities said.
The suspect was taken safely into custody, the sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m.
There is no danger to the public, officials reported.
What we don't know:
It's not known what caused the person to barricade themselves. The sheriff's office has not identified the subject at this time.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.