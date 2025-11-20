Deputies: one person barricaded at The Villages residence

The Brief A person was barricaded in The Villages Thursday afternoon, prompting a response by the Sumter County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said the barricade was isolated to one residence. Multiple people nearby chose to evacuate, the sheriff's office said.



One person was reportedly barricaded inside a home at The Villages, prompting deputy presence on Thursday.

What we know:

Multiple Sumter County deputies responded to the area of Broxton Place in The Villages around noon, Nov. 20 regarding a barricaded person.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said a person was barricaded in the area, prompting some nearby residents to self-evacuate. The barricade was isolated to one residence, authorities said.

The suspect was taken safely into custody, the sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m.

There is no danger to the public, officials reported.

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the person to barricade themselves. The sheriff's office has not identified the subject at this time.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.