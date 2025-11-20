Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: one person barricaded at The Villages residence

By
Published  November 20, 2025 4:53pm EST
Sumter County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A person was barricaded in The Villages Thursday afternoon, prompting a response by the Sumter County Sheriff's office.
    • The sheriff's office said the barricade was isolated to one residence.
    • Multiple people nearby chose to evacuate, the sheriff's office said. 

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - One person was reportedly barricaded inside a home at The Villages, prompting deputy presence on Thursday. 

What we know:

Multiple Sumter County deputies responded to the area of Broxton Place in The Villages around noon, Nov. 20 regarding a barricaded person. 

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said a person was barricaded in the area, prompting some nearby residents to self-evacuate. The barricade was isolated to one residence, authorities said. 

The suspect was taken safely into custody, the sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m.

There is no danger to the public, officials reported. 

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the person to barricade themselves. The sheriff's office has not identified the subject at this time. 

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

