One man shot during argument at Orlando game room, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is recovering at the hospital after being shot at and Orlando pool hall.
Orlando police responded to the Chills Game Room at 3918 Columbia Street. Officers say they found one man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim is in stable condition, according to police. Authorities say they have very little information on the suspect.
"This appears to be an isolated incident," the police said.
The investigation is ongoing.