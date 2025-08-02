Expand / Collapse search

One dead in Marion County shooting, deputies say

Published  August 2, 2025 9:50pm EDT
Marion County
The Brief

    • A man has died following a shooting in Silver Springs on Saturday, according to officials. 
    • The shooting remains under investigation. 

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead following a shooting in Silver Springs on Saturday, according to officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of the 13800 block of NE 54th Place in Silver Springs, according to officials. First responders arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead on scene, according to deputies.

Officials said they are interviewing all parties involved in the incident. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

