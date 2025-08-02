One dead in Marion County shooting, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead following a shooting in Silver Springs on Saturday, according to officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of the 13800 block of NE 54th Place in Silver Springs, according to officials. First responders arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead on scene, according to deputies.
Officials said they are interviewing all parties involved in the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.