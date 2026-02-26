Olaf animatronic to host new animation class at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Brief The reimagined Animation Courtyard area of Disney's Hollywood Studios will include a new animation experience featuring an Olaf animatronic. At "Olaf Draws!," visitors will learn to draw different Disney characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Genie, Moana and Olaf. The Magic of Disney Animation will also include an indoor play area, character meet-and-greets and a theater.



A new character drawing experience is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, and it will feature an animatronic of Olaf, the optimistic snowman from "Frozen."

"Olaf Draws!" is a new Animation Academy experience where visitors will learn how to draw different Disney characters.

What is Olaf Draws?

The class will be held in a space inspired by an animator's studio with animator desk-inspired workstations and an Olaf figure sitting at his own desk on stage.

Olaf—voiced by Josh Gad, who recorded new dialogue for the experience—will host the class alongside Disney animators, who will provide instructions through prerecorded videos.

"Olaf Draws!," a new Animation Academy experience coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Courtesy of Disney Parks Blog)

"You've got veterans there who have worked on 'Aladdin,'" Dan Abraham, a story artistic and director at Walt Disney Animation Studios, said in a video posted on the Disney Parks Blog. "You've got Eric Goldberg teaching people how to draw the Genie."

Other characters that visitors will learn to draw include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Moana, Stitch, Ursula, Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde or Olaf.

Drawing classes were previously offered at Hollywood Studios. Animation Academy was also part of the Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom, but that experience has closed in preparation for a Bluey experience coming this summer.

The new Magic of Disney Animation experience

"Olaf Draws!" will be one of several experiences at the Magic of Disney Animation, which is part of the refreshed Walt Disney Studios area.

A new offering called The Magic of Disney Animation will bring interactive drawing lessons, character meet-and-greets and a Disney Junior show to Disney's Hollywood Studios. [Credit: Disney]

Inside the Magic of Disney Animation building there will also be an "enchanted" art gallery, which will feature artwork that "spring to life," the Once Upon A Studio Theater, which will include showings of the "Once Upon a Studio" short; and the Off the Page meet-and-greet area, where visitors can encounter characters such as Mulan, Rapunzel, Goofy and more.

For really young visitors, there will be an indoor playground called Drawn to Wonderland, which is inspired by the original concept art for "Alice in Wonderland."

The Magic of Disney Animation is expected to open this summer.

"The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure," the stage show located in the former Animation Courtyard area, remains open.