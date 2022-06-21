Officials: Six vehicles burned in Winter Park maintenance shed fires
article
WINTER PARK, Fla. - No one was hurt when two maintenance sheds caught fire overnight in Winter Park, but officials said at least six vehicles were burned.
Firefighters were called out to the fire at the Galaxy Auto Services car dealership located at 4455 Edgewater Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
An Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson said the fire has since been extinguished and the state fire marshal has been requested to determine the cause.