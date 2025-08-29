Officials: Plane crash in New Smyrna Beach; 2 hurt

The Brief 2 people were hurt after a small plane crashed in New Smyrna Beach, officials said. The plane crashed just outside the New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport. Both people suffered serious injuries, but were not considered to be life-threatening, an official said.



A small plane has crashed near New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport, officials said.

A spokesperson for New Smyrna Beach confirmed to FOX 35 that the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of South Street and Clarendon Avenue, just outside the airport. Two people were aboard the plane. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, though they were not considered to be life-threatening, the official said.

New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport briefly closed due to the crash, but has since reopened, the official said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a small plane upside down in what appeared to be a wooded area outside the airport's perimeter. FOX 35 cameras captured investigators and officials at the site, inspecting the area.

New Smyrna Beach Airport, which used to be known as Jack Bolt Field, conducts 180,000 operations a year, according to its website. It is used as a staging area for first responders during natural disasters, and is home to several businesses, including a flight school, the website states.