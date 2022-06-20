Officials: Woman, 68, dies after getting caught in rip current at New Smyrna Beach

article

A 68-year-old woman is dead after officials said she was caught in a rip current in New Smyrna Beach Saturday evening.

Authorities said the woman was swimming in an unguarded area of the beach with other beachgoers just before 8 p.m., when the incident happened.

An off-duty sergeant for the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue witnessed the woman struggling and managed to bring her to shore and immediately began performing CPR.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Officials said the woman was visiting from Cocoa Beach.