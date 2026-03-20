Daytona Beach Spring Break curfew, special event zone: What to know

The Brief Daytona Beach issued an emergency temporary ordinance establishing a youth curfew for this weekend. When is the curfew? Nightly from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., Friday, March 20 - Thursday, March 26, 2026. Exception: Does not apply to those going to or from work. Who does it apply to? Anyone 17 and under who is not with an adult. Curfew enforced within the Daytona Beach special event zone. Special event zone: Begins at 12:01 p.m. on Friday, March 20. This double fines, allows vehicle impoundment, and allows deputies to implement limits on number of people on the beach within the zone.



For those headed to Daytona Beach for the weekend to celebrate Spring Break, officials have declared a special event zone for a large portion of the beach, as well as implemented a 7-day, nightly youth curfew.

It is the latest measure taken by the City of Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Police, and Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood after thousands of young people descended on Daytona Beach last week for a reportedly unauthorized, unpermitted beach "takeover" event.

Here is what you need to know.

What is a special event zone?

The special event zone doubles non-criminal traffic fines and allows deputies to impound vehicles for up to 72 hours. It also allows law enforcement to enforce crowd control at the beach, should that be needed.

Map: Daytona Beach special event zone

Credit: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Here are the boundaries:

University Blvd. south to Silver Beach Avenue

West on Silver Beach Avenue to South Peninsula Drive

North on South Peninsula Drive to East International Speedway Blvd.

West on E. International Speedway Blvd. to South Halifax Avenue

North on South Hlifac Avenue to North Halifax Avenue

North on North Halifax Avenue to University Blvd., then east on University Blvd. to A1A.

Daytona Beach curfew for those 17 and younger

The youth curfew will run nightly from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., from Friday, March 20 to Thursday, March 26, 2026, the City of Daytona Beach said.

During those hours, no one under the age of 18 can be within the special event zone at Daytona Beach. Those who are in violating of the curfew could be detained, cited, and held until they're released to their parents or guardian(s), police said.

It does not apply to those going to or from work.

Police to Spring Breakers: If arrested, we will let your college or university know

In a Facebook post, the Daytona Beach Police Department outlined the special event zone and the nightly youth curfew. The agency highlighted certain points of the release, including one that seems to warn potential Spring Breakers that if they're arrested, colleges and universities want to know about it.

"Colleges and Universities have requested to be notified in the event that one of their students is arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department," read the release.

Sheriff to event promoters: Get permits or pay the costs for increased law enforcement, first responder response

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he intends to hold those people who promote these events on social media for the costs and fees associated with increased law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, or sanitation services needed to safely manage the event.

"We're going to be the first county – and my attorneys are working on it now – we are coming after you financially. And if I could come after you criminally, I would. So, don't sit behind a keyboard in Georgia or Orlando or wherever and think you're going to do these truck events and these takeover events because it's not going to happen. There is a way to do business. Get permits and do things the right way," he said during a press conference earlier this week.