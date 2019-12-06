Officials give all-clear after bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base
article
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators have given the all-clear at Patrick Air Force Base after a bomb threat was reported at the military facility.
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, officials tweeted that no credible threat was found at the base.
Earlier in the day, officials said the immediate area was evacuated for safety due to the supposed threat.
Officials said security forces and the fire department were on scene.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation.