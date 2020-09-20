Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Lake Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Officials: Endangered Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Published 
Florida
Associated Press
article

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 15th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 18 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 3-year-old male panther were found Friday in Collier County on a rural road east of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

MORE NEWS: Trump says Supreme Court pick will 'most likely' be a woman, announcement could come 'next week'

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.