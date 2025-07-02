Officials commend Disney Dream crew after rescue of 5-year-old girl and father, ongoing investigation

The Brief A 5-year-old girl fell overboard from the Disney Dream cruise ship, and her father jumped in after her — both were rescued within minutes by the crew. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and says no foul play is suspected, urging the public to ignore social media rumors. Passengers aboard the ship described the rescue as swift and emotional, calling the Disney crew "miracle workers."



A father and his 5-year-old daughter are safe after an overboard incident on a Disney cruise ship over the weekend — the girl fell first, and her father reportedly jumped in after her. Now, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into how it happened.

What we know:

Officials say the Disney Dream crew responded quickly, rescuing both passengers from the water within minutes.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating the circumstances that led to the child going overboard but emphasized that no foul play is suspected.

"Based on media reports I have read, the Disney crew was well prepared," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "Clearly, their training and readiness paid off because they executed a successful ocean rescue."

Disney Cruise Line has been fully cooperative, sharing surveillance footage and statements with detectives.

Investigators confirmed that the father was not holding the child when she fell and are asking the public to disregard social media rumors suggesting wrongdoing by the parents.

"We haven’t arrested either parent," the sheriff’s public information officer told FOX 35. "We want to be clear — this is to stop the misinformation that’s going out on social media attacking this family."

Two people were rescued after going overboard on the Disney Dream cruise ship. Photos/videos obtained by FOX 35.

5-year-old falls overboard off Disney Dream cruise

The backstory:

A spokesperson for Disney Cruise Line confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando in a statement late Sunday that two people were rescued after going overboard.

"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols," Disney said in a statement.

Cruise passengers witness the rescue

What they're saying:

Brandon and Nikki were aboard the Disney Dream when they heard the cruise captain announce over the intercom: "Mr. Mob. Portside."

This is essentially an emergency code for "Man overboard," and describes which side of the boat that person possibly went over. Port refers to the left side, while Starboard refers to the right side.

Nikki said she and her family were on the top deck of the boat and began to notice commotion on the left side of the boat. Nikki looked, saw the commotion in the water, and had to step away, she said.

"My anxiety took over. I couldn’t watch," she said. "At that point, I just went and got in my lawn chair and just started praying."

Brandon said he could see the life preservers in the water, but at first, couldn't see any people. Then, Disney's rescue team entered the water in a yellow boat.

"You could see a little black dot in the middle of the ocean and that was them," he said.

"The team took immediate action. Disney, I don’t even have words. They’re miracle workers, they saved that family," he said.

"I just burst into tears," said Nikki. "The emotion, being a mom and a grandmother – you’re on vacation having the best time of your life and something so tragic like that happened. It was just tears of relief that those prayers were answered."