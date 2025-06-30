Disney Dream rescue: Girl, dad rescued after going overboard on Disney cruise line, passengers say

Disney Cruise Line's rescue team had to jump into immediate action over the weekend after two people – a young girl and her father, reports say – fell overboard, dropping some 50–60 feet into the water, according to Disney and passengers aboard the ship.

Reports began to surface on social media over the weekend about a young girl falling overboard and her dad reportedly jumping in after her. Photos and videos on social media appear to show the rescue: Disney's teams in yellow boats searching the water, and then with both passengers aboard.

"They’re miracle workers, they saved that family" — Brandon, passenger aboard Disney Dream

In a statement to FOX 35 on Sunday night, Disney Cruise Line confirmed that two people had to be rescued after going overboard – and cheered its teams for handling the situation quickly and safely.

"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols," Disney said in a statement.

Disney did not specify the rescued passengers' ages nor their relationship. However, passengers have posted on social media about the event, claiming it was a dad and his daughter. FOX 35 has reached out for clarification and to confirm passengers' reports.

‘I just went and got in my lawn chair and just started praying’ — Nikki, passenger aboard the Disney Dream

Brandon and Nikki were both on the Disney Dream when the rescue happened. They talked to FOX 35's Esther Bower about what they saw.

Both told FOX 35 that it was a girl who fell overboard and that her dad jumped in right after her.

It was terrifying to watch, thinking the worst had happened, but then finding hope as Disney's rescue teams hit the water.

"My anxiety took over. I couldn’t watch," said Nikki.

"At that point, I just went and got in my lawn chair and just started praying," she said.

"You could see a little black dot in the middle of the ocean and that was them," said Brandon.

"They spun around, and the team took immediate action. Disney, I don’t even have words. They’re miracle workers. They saved that family," he said.

"I just burst into tears. The emotion, being a mom and a grandmother – you’re on vacation having the best time of your life and something so tragic like that happened. It was just tears of relief that those prayers were answered," Nikki said.

A TikTok user, @cmd.91, posted video of the apparent rescue, writing: "Today while on the Disney Dream, we witnessed nothing short of a miracle." FOX 35 has reached out for an interview.

"As we watched the whole thing go down and I zoomed in, I realized there wasn’t one… but two people in the water. We watched as the boat got to them and I was even more surprised when I saw them pull up a little girl," reads the caption.