Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after car crashes into large tree in Alachua County

article

Authorities said one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after the car they were traveling in crashed into a large oak tree Sunday in Alachua County.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue said the single-car crash happened at 10 a.m. in the county's Monteocha area.

Multiple agencies were called out to the crash, including the Florida Highway Patrol.

(Photo via Alachua County Fire Rescue)

Both of the people inside the car were thrown from it after the car went off the road at a high rate of speed and hit the tree, officials said in a news release.

One person died at the crash site, the other was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.