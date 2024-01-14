Off-duty Pinellas Park firefighter arrested for DUI, according to deputies

article

An off-duty Pinellas Park firefighter who was spotted speeding on Gandy Boulevard was arrested for drunk driving on Saturday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

31-year-old Sean Murphy was arrested by deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau just after 10 p.m. Murphy is employed with the Pinellas Park Fire Department.

Officials say deputies saw Murphy driving a Ford car west on Gandy Boulevard, west of the Gandy Bridge, going 77 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. When deputies stopped Murphy, he showed signs of impairment, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Murphy smelled like alcohol, he was swaying and had bloodshot watery eyes.

According to authorities, he did not do well on his field sobriety tests and a breath sample revealed that he had a BrAC of .128/.140. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

He was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

