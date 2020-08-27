OCPS: 117 people quarantined, teachers union calls for end of face-to-face learning

The Orange County teachers union says it’s time for administrators to stop face-to-face learning. Less than a week into school and more than 100 people are in quarantine.

Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino broke down the coronavirus numbers Thursday for inside Orange County Public Schools (OCPS).

“We have 36 individuals that are confirmed cases and in isolation from the schools,” Pino said.

That includes 21 students and 15 employees.

On top of that, district officials say 117 people have been asked to quarantine after they were potentially exposed.

“If we have a seating chart of the classroom, it’s a lot easier for us. We will take everyone that is 6 feet or less from student that is positive, left side, front and diagonal - we quarantine those students,” Pino explained.

Advertisement

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Sign up for FOX 35 Newsletters

“I think that’s crazy. Absolutely absurd that they would think like that,” said Wendy Doromal, Orange Co. Classroom Teachers Association President. “Children don’t sit in their seats… they have to enter and exit a classroom…”

Doromal is in constant contact with OCPS teachers and is watching all of these developments closely.

“Do I expect the numbers to increase? Absolutely. It’s a shame,” she said.

She’s calling on Orange County to stop face-to-face learning. And now, the district has the power to do so.

A judge ruling that the state’s mandate that all brick and mortar schools reopen is unconstitutional.

The state appealed that decision, which automatically put things on hold. The judge recently lifted that stay, which returns power to the local districts.

“I don’t feel that OCPS is protecting the students or the workforce, their employees,” Doromal said.

So far, the Orange County School Board has not indicated that they plan to pull kids out of school.