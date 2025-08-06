Ocoee police searching for missing 91-year-old man

The Brief Ocoee police are searching for 91-year-old Willie Jay Woodard, who was last seen leaving his home on August 5 in a black Ford F-150.

He may be in the Hillsborough County area, and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 91-year-old man last seen leaving his home Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Ocoee Police Department, Willie Jay Woodard, a Black male with white hair and black eyes, was reported missing by family members on August 6.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. on August 5 leaving his residence in a black 2021 Ford F-150 bearing Florida license plate VVSLG.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Willie Jay Woodward

Woodard is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white shirt, orange shorts, black socks, and black slides.

Police believe he may be in the Hillsborough County area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Woodard’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ocoee Police Department detectives at 407-905-3160.