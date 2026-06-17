Ocoee police officer rescues woman trapped in overturned vehicle

The Brief An Ocoee police sergeant rescued a woman trapped inside an overturned car after spotting the crash while on patrol. Body camera video shows Sgt. Juan Munoz breaking a window and guiding the woman to safety. The woman was taken to a hospital after being evaluated by firefighters.



An Ocoee police sergeant is being credited with rescuing a woman trapped inside an overturned vehicle after spotting the crash before it had even been reported to dispatch.

Body camera video released by the Ocoee Police Department shows Sgt. Juan Muñoz breaking a window and helping the woman escape from the vehicle, which had rolled onto its roof.

‘Could tell she was very distraught’

The backstory:

The video shows Muñoz calmly talking to the woman through the rescue as she remained trapped inside the vehicle.

"Try and get out of your seatbelt and then come towards me, okay?" Munoz told her. "You good?"

Muñoz said remaining calm was critical to preventing the woman from becoming more frightened during the rescue.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"You could tell she was very distraught… she still had her seatbelt on, and she didn’t want to undo the seatbelt," Muñoz said. "If you’re panicked, or you’re screaming, they’re going to scream. They’re going to get more panicked."

The crash had not yet been called in when Muñoz noticed the vehicle overturned while patrolling in Ocoee. He said his instinct was to act immediately.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"My first reaction is just, I need to get her out of the car," Munoz said. "Basically, it was quick."

After helping the woman through the broken window, Muñoz guided her away from the wreckage and potential hazards.

The woman was evaluated by the Ocoee Fire Department before being transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.