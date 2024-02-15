1 shot following Ocoee officer-involved shooting: Police
OCOEE, Fla. - One person was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Ocoee on Thursday evening, police said.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road east of Hempel Ave.
Acting Ocoee Police Department Chief Vincent Ogburn said they received a call at the Walmart on Colonial Drive about a shoplifting.
When they arrived, loss prevention said the two suspects left the store and got into a green pickup truck. The suspects were located by police but drove into another local parking lot and struck a patrol car.
The person in the passenger side of the car got out and raised his hand before being shot by an officer, Chief Ogburn said.
Photos show scene of officer-involved shooting in Ocoee
Both suspects were taken to the hospital and the one who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police discovered the suspect in the passenger car didn't have a weapon in his hand when he got out of the car.
One of the suspects is believed to be a juvenile, according to police.
No officers were hurt in the shooting.
Travelers are asked to find alternate routes on SR 50.
Currently, Old Winter Garden Road is closed.