Ocoee one step closer to $1B retail, sports complex

The Ocoee City Commission voted to approve the future land use and rezoning of a 150-acre parcel of land slated to become a $1 billion sports complex.

Project could ‘put Ocoee on the map’;

What we know:

Ocoee City commissioners on Tuesday approved the future land use and rezoning of a 150-acre parcel for "The Dynasty," a $1 billion sports complex by Montierre Development.

The complex will include sports fields, restaurants, retail space, and two hotels, and will be located off Ocoee Apopka and Fullers Cross Roads. Developers estimate it will create 5,000 jobs—3,000 direct and 2,000 indirect—and bring an annual economic impact of $1.2 billion. Construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

What we don't know:

While developers have promised to address concerns, specifics on traffic management, environmental impact, and infrastructure improvements remain unclear.

Residents have also raised questions about sound and visual barriers for nearby homes, but no definitive solutions have been announced. Additionally, the full scope of the land mitigation plan for the contaminated brownfield area has yet to be finalized.

The backstory:

The site for The Dynasty includes the home of Glen Rodgers, who has lived on his 11.5-acre property for 34 years. Rodgers ultimately decided to sell, citing the rapid growth in the area and his desire for a quieter, more rural setting.

While some residents, like Rodgers, are moving out, others, like Ed Roberts, are concerned about living next to the massive development. Ocoee officials and developers have reassured residents that planning and zoning meetings will address these issues.

Big picture view:

The approval of The Dynasty represents a major economic opportunity for Ocoee, potentially transforming the area into a major sports and entertainment destination. While some residents welcome the development as a way to put Ocoee "on the map," others worry about the consequences of rapid growth, including increased traffic, noise, and environmental impact. The project underscores the broader tension between economic development and preserving community character.

What they're saying:

The proposed site includes Glen Rodgers home.

"By the end of May, I’m supposed to be out," said Rodgers.

Rodgers has lived on his 11.5-acre property for 34 years, so when developers approached him to sell, he said it was a bittersweet decision.

"Everything is changing around here," Rodgers said. "Too much growth for me. I’m ready to go somewhere more quieter, a little bit more rural."

Rodgers is out, but for others like Ed Roberts, the complex could be practically next-door.

"Is there some type of sound or visual barrier that they’ve designed to put up around us to help us eliminate any potential problems?" Roberts asked during the city commission meeting.

Other residents have voiced concerns over roadways, traffic, the environment, and infrastructure. City commissioners and developers assured all will be addressed.

"All those details will be back in front of this committee, with the [planning and zoning commission], shortly," said Jaime Douglas with Montierre Development. "All those details are going to come out."

According to developers, the dynasty would create 5,000 jobs – 3,000 direct jobs, 2,000 indirect jobs. They also say the complex is estimated to bring in an annual economic impact of $1.2 billion.

"This is going to put, I think, Ocoee on the map," said Ocoee resident, Victoria. "I think it’s a great thing. I’m for it. I’m sure all the issues with the roads, with the homes, it’s all going to be taken care of."

