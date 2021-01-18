Ocoee family searches for clues in stolen trailer that is their livelihood

An Ocoee mother is taking to the streets with her children looking for a trailer and equipment that her family relies on for business.

In surveillance video, you can see a trailer being hauled off at Jemima Avenue by Lady Avenue. As Ocoee Police search for the suspected thieves, Rosa Aguilar looks for clues on her own, with her young children by her side. Her family owns SJ Concrete Services.

"It makes me angry because someone can just come in the matter of 10 minutes, five, and steal it. We have been investing in all those machines."

She said $30,000 worth of equipment, including a brand new 20 -foot black trailer and tools to pour concrete were stolen. They have seven workers with families including her own, that rely on the tools to earn a living.

"It’s scary to think about what they’re going to do tomorrow."

Advertisement

Aguilar said they were in the process of building a fence to secure the trailer and all the equipment, but unfortunately, it wasn’t built soon enough. As Aguilar pounds the pavement for information to give to police, neighbors provide surveillance and other clues.

"This car steal the trailer at 1:14 a.m. this morning. It’s the first time I saw this in this neighborhood," explained neighbor Alex Otero.

Neighbor Duane Harris added, "Seen a maroon expedition driving off the side street with a concrete trailer on back of it that normally doesn’t leave at that time in the morning."

In the last 8 months, there have been 40 to 50 trailers stolen in and around Orange County.

Aguilar said her family is offering a $1,000 cash reward to get their equipment back.

"We want our stuff back! I believe that in these times the pandemic hit us in many ways, stealing is not ok. "

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).